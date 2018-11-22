Oropouche West MP: ‘Gov’t must compensate farmers’

File photo: Pigs swim in floodwaters trying to find dry ground. PHOTOS BY ANSEL JEBODH

Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen- Gopeesingh has called on the ruling PNM administration to compensate farmers who lost livestock and crops due to the destructive flooding last weekend.

In a media release, Gayadeen-Gopeesingh said the constituency held by the Opposition has been hit by four severe flooding events within the past year.

“Last weekend, yet again the constituents of Oropouche West are left to suffer because of a government who simply refuses to take action to ensure a comfortable life for some of our country’s hardest working citizens. For the fourth time in less than a year we have been devastated by flooding.”

She said government has ignored pleas to dredge and widen the numerous rivers and water courses during the dry season.

“I have written numerous letters to Minister (Rohan) Sinanan asking for his intervention and to date we have seen no action taking place. The Tulsa Trace Flood gates remain dysfunctional to this day.”

She said the crops of several farmers in Oropouche West has been totally wiped out by the floods and they had been told by agriculture ministry personnel that it did not provide compensation for lost livestock.

“It is ludicrous that persons are yet to receive compensation from last year’s flooding, to add to that turmoil constituents have told me the assessors representing the Ministry of Agriculture have indicated that the ministry does not provide compensation for poultry and livestock.”