Moves to fix Holy Name Convent

GENERAL secretary of the TT Unified Teachers Association Fitzroy Daniel said attempts are being made to repair the damage to Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, caused by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake on August 21.

Last week, more than 15 teachers left the school and parents had to pick up their daughters at lunchtime.

Since the term started in September, Daniel said, the school is trying to use a rotation system for teachers and students to use the chapel and the classrooms that were not affected by the earthquake. The rooms damaged by the earthquake are not being used.

Daniel said steps are being put in place to rectify the problem.

“We are also waiting on the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Agency) report. The OSHA is supposed to send a report on the school, but to date they have not sent a report, so we are still waiting on that report. Attempts are being made to have the school repaired.”

Daniel said the Education Facilities Company Ltd is also involved, but another school in Port of Spain is in need of repairs and it must prioritise.