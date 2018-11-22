More illegal occupants found in Greenvale

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has confirmed that three homes at Greenvale, La Horquetta have been illegally occupied.

Two weeks ago couple, Atiba and Nitasha Sorzano and their two children were found to be living in a unit at Alpha Avenue, Greenvale, without authorisation. The couple who had been living there for over a year were discovered after officials at the HDC wanted to use their "home" as a base to assist affected flood victims.

On Tuesday HDC discovered two other homes were being illegally occupied and gave the occupants until Monday to move out or be evicted.

The duo said they were assisted by a “nice man” in getting their home, but their documents were all fraudulent. After the discovery, the family was evicted and an internal investigation began. The Sorzanos spent a week under their home until they moved in with relatives.

In a public notice issued last night HDC warned potential homeowners not to pay anyone for houses, and make all payments at HDC. The warning comes after security at HDC reported to police that a 35-year-old man was posing as an HDC representative.

He, according to HDC, is not an employee and is not authorised to act on their behalf.

"The public is reminded that payment for a Government-subsidised housing unit can only be made at the cashier's unit located at the HDC's head office in full view of cameras" the notice stated.