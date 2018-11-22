Maxi driver killed in City Gate loved people

Late maxi taxi driver Wendy Wescott.

MAXI taxi driver Wendy Wescott died in a horrendous way when she was accidentally run over by a maxi in City Gate last week but she should be remembered by how much she loved people, says Canon Missioner Colin Sampson.

He was delivering the sermon at the funeral for Wescott held yesterday at St Jude's Anglican Church, Arima. All seats in the church were taken and about 150 people were standing inside and outside the church during the service

Wescott, 57, was killed on November 16 when she was hit by a reversing maxi taxi as she was making her way from the washroom in the canteen to her maxi. The Public Transport Service Corporation previously informed Newsday she worked her maxi, Chunkulunks, on the Port of Spain to La Horquetta route daily.The driver, who was said to be traumatised by the incident, was questioned by the police and released. Following her death Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association president, Linus Phillip, called on drivers to be more careful in and around the hub.

Sampson said as Jesus wept for those mourning Lazarus in the Bible he was weeping for those who were hurting and whose hearts were pleading for answers regarding Wescott's death.

"Why did she die like that? Why would a maxi driver lose their life in such a horrendous way"

He said he did not know if anyone could answer that question. He called on people to remember the moments of joy with her and that she loved her neighbour.