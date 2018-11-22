Mark: Griffith stabilised country

Opposition senator Wade Mark

FORMER Arima and Toco/Sangre MP Dr Rupert Griffith was no opportunist but helped stabilise the country’s government at a crucial time by crossing the floor, Opposition Senator Wade Mark told Newsday. He was reacting to the death of Griffith, 72, on Wednesday night.

“He was an extremely honest, dignified and civilised man.”

Mark offered his condolences, and recalled the key role of Griffith and then-Point Fortin MP Dr Vincent Lasse in buttressing the new government of Basdeo Panday in 1995.

After the 17-17 election tie between the UNC and PNM, Arthur Robinson’s two Tobago seats had made Panday prime minister, after which the two PNM MPs Griffith and Lasse crossed the floor to the UNC. “Dr Griffith sent a message in his own way, to become part of Mr Panday’s government of national unity. When Drs Griffith and Lasse crossed the floor we went to 21 seats, which was still not a constitutional majority, but was a more solid majority for Mr Panday and his government.”

Mark hailed Griffith for promoting government stability, interracial solidarity and national togetherness. “That action by Griffith would have been rooted in a deep sense of courage.”

He lamented that the PNM had then viciously attacked Griffith, by saying all kinds of things. “He had a difficult time as Speaker.”

Mark said that critics viewed Griffith as a traitor for leaving the PNM, he was certainly no opportunist, because he stuck with the UNC even when it lost office.

“He was part of the UNC family until he died,” Mark said. “Under Kamla Persad-Bissessar he won his seat in Toco/Sangre Grande.”

Persad-Bissessar, in a statement yesterday, said Griffith was a patriot, accomplished professional, devoted public officer and party stalwart.

“Dr Griffith’s death is distressing news to the UNC, which has always held him in high regard and to which he was deeply committed and served with great distinction.

Newsday understands that Griffith had been a dialysis patient when he recently discovered he also had cancer.