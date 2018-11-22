Man who threatened CoP sent for psychiatric evaluation

A former medical intern who was charged with misuse of the telephone after he allegedly threatened to kill the police commissioner and his wife, has been sent to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation and will reappear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on December 4.

Mahinda Ramdath of Palmyra Village, San Fernando, was charged with the offence early yesterday by acting Inspector Rajesh Gokool of the Port of Spain CID. When he appeared in the Port of Spain Third Magistrates’ Court today, before Magistrate Sanara Toon-Mc Quilkin he was represented by attorney Subhas Panday. When the matter was called, Ramdath – who was dressed in a blue pants, multi-coloured jersey and slippers, shouted to the court that he did not want Panday to represent him. He said he wanted to represent himself, but the magistrate instructed that Ramdath be sent for evaluation.

As he was being led away by police, Ramdath said he was sorry for what he did and wanted to plead guilty.