Man killed during shootout with police

File photo

A man was killed during a shootout with Chaguanas police this afternoon.

Police confirmed at around midday officers of the Central Division Task Force were on patrol along the Caroni Savannah Road when they saw a man near a car acting suspiciously.

Police attempted to stop him but he got in his Nissan B13 and sped off.

Police said they chased him and he fired at them.

They said they returned fire hitting him several times.

Investigators are at the scene and are trying to determine the man's identity. More as this becomes available.