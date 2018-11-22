Magistrate overrules all objections in Vicky Boodram’s case

Vicky Boodram

SAN Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine yesterday overruled all objections by attorneys representing Vicky Boodram and her ex-husband in the preliminary inquiry into a million-dollar cruise-ship fraud case.

Boodram, 34, a former travel agent, and businessman Ravi Arjoonsingh are alleged to have defrauded people of more than $1.3 million relating to nonexistent cruise ship packages offered by her now-defunct company — Boodram’s Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruise Ltd of La Romaine.

In October Boodram’s attorney, Jeevan Andrew Rampersad, filed objections to 23 statements from witnesses. Yesterday he made legal arguments and again asked for the statements to be omitted as evidence.

Attorney Jagdeo Singh, who represents Arjoonsingh, was absent. He too previously made objections to four statements.

In overruling the objections, Antoine said when the inquiry started in April this year, attorney Richard Isaac represented Boodram. In 2014, attorneys Larry Williams and Vitti Furlong Kelly represented her. None of those attorneys objected to the statements.

The PI continues on December 5.

Boodram and Arjoonsingh initially faced 109 charges but the magistrate dismissed two as the virtual complainants had died.

Boodram, of Siparia, faces additional charges of money laundering offences. The prosecution is contending that in September 2010 she bought a Mercedes Benz for $621,042.45 and in October 2010 bought a house and land at Palmiste, San Fernando, for more than $2 million, knowing the money was derived through fraudulent means.

Acting Sgt Vinelle Bassarath of Fraud Squad laid the charges.

Attorney Elaine Greene is prosecuting.