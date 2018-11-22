Le Hunte: WASA has plans for harsh dry season

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte today said the ministry and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) a plan in place to deal with 2019 harsh dry season.

Speaking to Newsday, Le Hunte said the ministry along with WASA are constantly reviewing their plans to ensure they try to mitigate the impact of water shortage in 2019 during the harsh dry season.

He said TT is entering the dry season with most of the dams being at the level they are required to be.

“Most of them are fairly filled so we are starting from a good place but ultimately we need everyone to be on board in conserving their water supply. We have been talking about conservation and therefore if we are entering a harsh dry season, we are entering with the supply up to the level but it will forever require a lot of increased conservation activities especially earlier in the year when we have water.

“However, as you go down to the later part of the dry season that is where the impact will be felt greater. How we manager the dams and the water early in the year is going to be significant. I have been telling people that conservation is really a habit, you can’t really get into conservation only during the dry season you have to conserve water all around.”