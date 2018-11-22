Honours for Samaroo, Stewart

Arranger Duvone Stewart is delighted to receive his award from Michael Marcano.

THE management of BPTT Renegades honoured their legendary arranger Dr Jit Sukha Samaroo last Saturday at its 70th anniversary concert Beyond Horizons at the Government Campus Plaza on Richmond Street, Port of Spain.

Amrit Samaroo, Jit’s son, who also arranged for Renegades, collected the award on behalf of his father to thunderous applause from fans and family present.

Jit started arranging for Renegades in 1971 and became the most successful Panorama arranger winning the title nine times from 1982 to 1997. He was also the only arranger to have a hat-trick of wins when he took Renegades to the top in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

Duvone Stewart, the young arranger who this year took BPTT Renegades to the winners' circle after 21 years, was also awarded for his achievements.

Desmond Waithe was also awarded for his continued musical contribution to the steel orchestra while newly-appointed president of BPTT Claire Fitzpatrick was also awarded for the company’s continued sponsorship of Renegades.