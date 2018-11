HD edge Old Road in Tyro All Fours

HD overcame the challenge of Old Road to prevail by 19 bulls-eyes to 18, in the second of two games on Sunday, in the National Lotteries Control Board-sponsored Tyro Sports Club Four Tables All Fours competition in San Juan.

Heavy Rollers did not heed the warning of Mind Yuh Funky Business, as they triumphed 19-17 in the other game on Sunday.

Two matches were contested on Saturday. Hang Dem High edged Bare Six 19-18 and Warriors whipped Who’s Next 21-15.

Other Results –

October 5: WHO’S NEXT (21) vs LIMERS (15); HEAVY ROLLERS (20) vs HD (16); TOGETHER AGAIN (20) vs MIND YUH FUNKY BUSINESS (16).

October 12: LIMERS (19) vs MIND YUH FUNKY BUSINESS (18); BARE SIX (20) vs TOGETHER AGAIN (16); WHO’S NEXT (21) vs HD (15).

October 13: HD (23) vs BACK STREET (13); HANG DEM HIGH (21) vs OLD ROAD (15); HEAVY ROLLERS (20) vs ONE LOVE (16).

October 19: ONE LOVE (24) vs WHO’S NEXT (12); HEAVY ROLLERS (21) vs HANG DEM HIGH (15).

October 20: ONE LOVE (22) vs BACK STREET (14); HD (21) vs TOGETHER AGAIN (15).

October 21: HANG DEM HIGH (19) vs BACK STREET (17); WARRIORS (21) vs MIND YUH FUNKY BUSINESS (15).

October 26: HD (23) vs HANG DEM HIGH (13); LIMERS (26) vs WARRIORS (10); TOGETHER AGAIN (21) vs WHO’S NEXT (15).

October 28: BACKSTREET (20) vs WARRIORS (16); BARE SIX (19) vs MIND YUH FUNKY BUSINESS (17); HEAVY ROLLERS (19) vs LIMERS (17).

November 2: OLD ROAD (20) vs WHO’S NEXT (16); ONE LOVE (21) vs TOGETHER AGAIN (15); BACK STREET (20) vs LIMERS (16).

November 3: MIND YUH FUNKY BUSINESS (24) vs OLD ROAD (12); HEAVY ROLLERS (21) vs BACK STREET (15).

November 5: HD (19) vs MIND YUH FUNKY BUSINESS (18); BARE SIX (21) vs ONE LOVE (15); BACK STREET (29) vs TOGETHER AGAIN (7).

November 9: LIMERS (21) vs HD (15); TOGETHER AGAIN (19) vs HEAVY ROLLERS (18); BARE SIX (26) vs OLD ROAD (10).