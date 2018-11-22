Grande teen calls mom after being shot

Police are investigating the wounding of an 18-year-old Sangre Grande woman after she was shot in her leg last night.

According to police, at about 8.45 pm, Jamia Taylor was at Madoosingh Drive, Sangre Grande, when she was shot and immediately called her mother.

Her mother arrived at the scene and took her to the Sangre Grande Hospital where she received treatment.

Investigators said the teen did not know who shot her, and has declined to respond to their questions.