Glitters is dead

SHERVIN David, also called "Glitters" and "Blakes," was shot and killed last night at the back of his home at Dow Village in California.

At about 7.30 pm, residents of Teelucksingh Street East heard gunshots and contacted the Couva Police Station. A relative went to the back of the house, where she discovered David’s body on the ground with gunshot wounds. Sgt Ramdial of the Couva CID and other police from the Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III responded.

David, 35, a labourer and ex-convict, also had an address at North Oropouche Road in Sangre Grande.

Police said three months ago, he was released from prison after servinga one-year term for having cocaine. David also had other narcotic-related convictions, police said.

An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James.