Ganja found in apples at MSP

Four apples stuffed with four packets of marijuana weighing 88 grams were seized by prison officers yesterday afternoon at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

A 22-year-old man of Kelly Village, Caroni was arrested and handed over to Arouca police officers.

According to reports, around 1 pm, prison officer Dookie was scanning visitors at the maximum security prison when he observed a visitor with a bag containing fruit.

The officer investigated and observed that the four apples appeared to be unusually large. He became suspicious, and on cutting the apples, discovered each apple contained a packet of marijuana.

Arouca police were called in, and the suspect, who attempted to smuggle the apples into the prison was arrested.

Last week officers arrested a man who attempted to smuggle marijuana stuffed inside grapefruits.

Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson issued a warning to visitors and rogue officers, that surveillance has increased at the prisons to deal with such infractions. “I want to say it is unfortunate that visitors continue to attempt to bring illegal items into the prisons. We have increased security at all our institutions and as such, it would be extremely difficult to escape unscathed."

He said this may be a new trend by visitors based on the fact that the surveillance team has been monitoring officers who may have also been involved in trafficking. "We know people are coming up with creative ideas of smuggling drugs and contraband into the prison, but this will not be tolerated."