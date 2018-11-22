N Touch
El Socorro man identified

The man found dead early this morning at Chankar Trace, El Socorro has been identified as Dwayne Samaroo, 30.

Police said residents heard gunfire at about 3 am and called the North Eastern Division Command Centre.

North Eastern Division Task Force officers responded and saw the body of Samaroo lying in the back seat of a Suzuki SUV. A doctor was called to the scene and declared him dead.

Investigators said, while they are trying establish a motive for the killing, Chankar Trace was a reputed drug den.

 

