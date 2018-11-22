El Socorro man identified
The man found dead early this morning at Chankar Trace, El Socorro has been identified as Dwayne Samaroo, 30.
Police said residents heard gunfire at about 3 am and called the North Eastern Division Command Centre.
North Eastern Division Task Force officers responded and saw the body of Samaroo lying in the back seat of a Suzuki SUV. A doctor was called to the scene and declared him dead.
Investigators said, while they are trying establish a motive for the killing, Chankar Trace was a reputed drug den.
