DeNovo makes firstgas delivery to NGC

NGC president Mark Loquan and DeNovo founder and CEO Joel Pemberton sign the Block 1(a) gas sales agreement at NGC’s head office, Point Lisas on August 29. PHOTO COURTESY NGC.

DeNovo Energy Ltd has made the first natural gas delivery from its Iguana Field in the south-western coast of Trinidad, to the National Gas Company, said in a release.

DeNovo, part the Swiss-based Proman Group, is now TT’s fifth natural gas producer, and has committed to delivering 80 million standard cubic feet of gas per day for use by petrochemical plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. Iguana is the first west coast natural gas field to be developed in TT, and the first offshore gas development to be completed utilising a local jack up rig.

The Iguana field, located in Block 1 (a), was first discovered in 1982, but remained undeveloped until DeNovo became the operator in 2016. It was developed under three years and used over 73 per cent local content with zero loss time incidents.

Founder and CEO of DeNovo, Joel Pemberton, said he was “extremely proud of our team for delivering this project safely, swiftly and to international standards.” DeNovo’s gas processing unit was designed by Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A, and constructed by Proman AG (Trinidad) Limited, with start-up expertise delivered by Industrial Plant Services Limited (IPSL).

“Our successful joint venture partnership with NGC, our collaboration with strong local and international partners, and our robust technological foundation all contributed to our success. DeNovo stands poised to expand our operations and to develop more stranded gas fields in Trinidad and Tobago for the common good,” Pemberton said.

Partners Proman invested US$250 million in the project. CEO David Cassidy, said the project demonstrated Proman’s commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of TT’s energy industry and increasing the security of gas supply in the country.

NGC president Mark Loquan said DeNovo’s first gas production is an important milestone for the industry and highlights a local player coming into the petrochemical gas market. “The speed at which this field was developed highlights the level of commitment, talent and innovation which exists in TT’s energy industry,” he said.

NGC, through its subsidiary, NGC Exploration and Production, has a 20 per cent interest the Iguana Field through a joint venture arrangement where as operator, DeNovo has 80 per cent interest in the block. In August, both NGC and DeNovo signed a gas sales agreement in anticipation of this delivery.