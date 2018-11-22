Christmas Joy continues, Disney to join in next year

One of the scenes from Brian Mac Farlane’s Christmas Joy.

BRIAN MAC FARLANE’S Christmas Joy – Chimes of Peace production continues tonight after captivating sold-out audiences at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s last weekend.

The presentation features B Macnificent Voices Choir backed by a live symphony orchestra together with a stellar cast and accompanied by the Cascade Festival Ballet Dancers.

Mac Farlane told Newsday: “From all accounts the feedback has been phenomenal. You know I usually stand at the door when people are leaving and what most patrons told me was that they felt like they were in heaven, because it is really a very calming and emotional production. And in this island of turmoil we live in these days, it has a calming effect on people.”

Tonight and tomorrow’s shows start at 7 pm. But the gala performance and wine and cheese reception takes place on Saturday from 5.30 pm.

Part proceeds from this event will go to The Hope of a Miracle Foundation.

Mac Farlane said there are very few tickets left for tomorrow’s show and the gala on Saturday. He said: “The production attracted international attention in that people from London, New York, Florida, Canada and the islands flew in for last weekend’s shows and this there is a big party from New York coming in this weekend for it.

“The production has also attracted the attention of the Disney Corporation and we will be doing something with them next year.”

Patrons are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. A release from the production house said, “We at Christmas Joy Productions continue to nurture a habit of charity and compassion and by virtue of our efforts, we have adopted the Hope of a Miracle Foundation with part proceeds of the gala wine and cheese event in support of their ongoing work with children who are in need of treatment and surgery that can only be accessed abroad.”

Under the distinguished musical direction of world-renowned, Hungarian-born Dr Charles Brunner, the orchestra’s symphonic blend depends instrumentally on his arrangement and skilful lead. Joining the creative team this year as choir director and assistant musical director is choral clinician, adjudicator and chairman of the Music Festival Association Victor Prescod, while returning to add flare and drama to the cast is Dr Helmer Hilwig who has many years of experience working with major productions across the world.

Some six months ago a nationwide call was put out inviting singers and performers from various walks to audition for a once in a lifetime opportunity to be selected for this mega production.

This exercise birthed the B Macnificent Voices Choir, that performed at Queen’s Hall for the very first time last week when the production opened.