$.5m seized at Queen’s Wharf

Sixteen packets of cocaine hidden in six buckets of Readymix Compound Cement destined for the British Virgin Islands were seized at Queen’s Wharf, Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon by Customs and Excise officers working closely with officers from the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU).

The buckets were found on a palette on the western side of the port and was about to be loaded onto a cargo ship named Sea Elizabeth when the seizure took place.

Documents seized revealed that the sender of the drugs was from south Trinidad.

The information given on the documents also named the owner of a store in Debe.

It was supposed to be received by a woman (name given) of North Sound, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands.