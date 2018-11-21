Travel agents, operators on Tobago familiariation trip

Travel agents and tour operators on a familiarisation trip to Tobago make a courtesy call on Tobago Tourism Agency’s chief executive officer, Louis Lewis, at the Agency’s head office on November 12.

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) partnered with Thomas Cook Airlines to host a contingent of ten travel agents and tour operators from the United Kingdom in Tobago from November 11-18 for a familiarisation trip.

The British airline resumed a direct flight from Manchester to Tobago on November 11.

Reporting on the trip, TTAL said it would ensure that the agents and operators would be fully educated about destination Tobago to better sell the island to their clients in the UK, considering the recent increase in the availability of airlift to Tobago.

According to TTAL’s Chief Executive Officer Louis Lewis, “This project will provide an ideal opportunity to raise awareness among agents, so they are confident and able to sell the destination effectively in the UK - our biggest source markets. It is important that we expose the unique authentic nature of Tobago to as many front-line travel staff as possible, to ensure that they experience of our core attractors, which they in turn, can relate to their clients."

TTAL representatives showcased Tobago’s attraction during the week-long trip including eco-adventure experiences such as birdwatching and hiking in the Main Ridge, a visit to Argyle Waterfall, and a bio-luminescence kayak tour.

The travel agents and and tour operators were also taken to various historical sites and attractions, including the Mystery Tombstone and the many forts scattered across the island, and were given opportunities to experience the cuisine, culture of Tobago.