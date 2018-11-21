Toddlers evacuated after rain causes landslide

ONE of three families affected by a massive landslide along Sadarath Road, Princes Town, have been evacuated from their house.

Lystra Bennett, her common-law husband, Joey Doon and their children, one-year-old Lorenzo and three-year-old Ariel, have now left their home because they felt unsafe. The toddlers and their parents are now staying temporarily at the home of relatives.

Last week the three families made a passionate plea for help to save their homes before they collapse. “It was too late for us. Our home is not safe any more. We had to run out the house. My babies were crying,” an emotional Bennett told Newsday yesterday.

She said their home could collapse at any minute. “There are cracks all over the floors and walls.

“This is really hard to go through. We have nowhere else to go. I cannot believe my children have to go through this, especially with Christmas around the corner.”

The road in front of the houses began caving in after four days of heavy rainfall. Liz Bunsee, who lives next door, said, “We are like a ticking time bomb here. One house is already gone and there are two others that could go any minute...I have not been able to sleep for the past few days. I am so sad at what is happening.”

Weeping, she added, “You know what it is to lose your home? It is really hard. I don’t have nowhere else to go. I am really begging those in authority: please, help us now.” On Monday officials from the Princes Town Regional Corporation visited the families.

“They assessed the situation and said that a retaining wall must be constructed to the back of the houses, almost 70 feet (long), to prevent the houses from caving in. This is only talk...We need work to start right away, but nothing has started.”

Officials at the Self -Help Commission are also reportedly assisting the families.