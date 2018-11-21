Senate passes Petrotrin Bill

File photo: The Petrotrin refinery at Point-a-Pierre. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

A divided Senate on Tuesday night passed the bill to vest Petrotrin’s assets into its successor companies, the Miscellaneous Provisions (Heritage Petroleum, Paria Fuel Trading and Guaracara Refining Vesting) Bill 2018.

All six Independent senators present abstained, including three sworn in just hours before. The bill was passed as 15 Government senators voted “for”, while six Opposition senators voted “against”, with six abstentions.

Previously on November 14 the House of Representatives had also been divided on the bill which was passed by 21 Government votes “for”, with 12 Opposition votes “against.”

The Senate next sits on Tuesday at 1.30 pm, to debate an Opposition private motion to condemn the Government’s closure of the Petrotrin refinery.

Meanwhile the House sits tomorrow (Friday) at 1.30 pm to debate the Planning and Facilitation of Development (Amendment) Bill 2018 which amends the Environment Management Authority Act.