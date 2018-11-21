Richards XI reach 58/2 in trial match

THE MARLON Richards XI were 58 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of a rain-affected opening day of a four-day trial match against the Imran Khan XI, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, yesterday.

This game is the fifth trial match for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team, who are preparing for the 2018-2019 Regional Four-Day Tournament.

Wicketkeeper/batsman and opener Amir Jangoo was unbeaten on 25 (82 balls, two fours and a six), while ex-Red Force captain Jason Mohammed was not out on six.

Joshua Da Silva, who opened the innings with Jangoo, made 22 (62 deliveries, three fours) and Cephas Cooper was the other dismissed batsman, for three.

Getting the wickets for the Khan XI were medium pacer Terrance Hinds (1/22) and left-arm spinner Akiel Hosein (1/24).