Reduction in crime in North Eastern Division

Despite challenges, senior police in the North Eastern Division reported improvement in the detection of crime and overall reduction in serious crimes in their division.

Supt Robert Phillip, who will be temporarily filling the role of former Snr Supt Surendra Sagramsingh as head of the North Eastern Division, yesterday confirmed police had seen some success in the division and continued to work closely with the public for the Christmas season.

"There has been a reduction in serious reported crimes for the division from January 1 to present. The division has seen a decrease from 969 in 2017 to 736 in 2018. This decrease is witnessed in areas such as wounding and shooting.

"There has also been a decrease in burglaries and break-ins with 124 of these occurring last year compared to 83 occurring this year. Larceny has also seen a decrease with 69 occurring this year compared to 102 for the same period last year."

Phillip said an increase in patrols and exercises particularly along the Eastern Main Road were responsible for the reductions.

He said among the increased operations, police have continued to target drug blocks through increased mobile and foot patrols with particular emphasis along the North Coast and business areas.

Phillip also said that for the year thus far 3,395 speeding tickets have already been issued and 1,000 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.