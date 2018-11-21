Probe into cyclists’ death nears end

Photo by Roger Jacob

A sergeant in the Port of Spain division who was assigned to investigate the deaths of cyclists Joanna Banks and Joe Brown is expected to complete the task by the end of the month.

The driver who caused the deaths of the two victims has already been interviewed and blamed a tyre blowout for the two fatalities. He was hospitalised after the incident and was not detained after co-operating with the investigator.

Yesterday Sgt Chase of the Besson Street Police Station told senior officers a few more statements are yet to be recorded before a final report is sent to Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith, head of the division.