Policeman foils armed robbery

File photo

An off-duty policeman foiled an armed robbery at a Tunapuna bar on Tuesday afternoon, disarming the suspect after a shootout.

A patron at the bar was shot in the back.

Police said around 2.45 pm on Tuesday PC Shiraz Khan was at Big Restaurant and Bar with other patrons when a man entered, pointed a gun at patrons and ordered them to hand over cash and other valuables.

PC Khan fired a shot at the bandit who returned fire.

During the exchange of gunfire Guness Madray 39 of Pasea was shot in the back. Constable Khan managed to disarm the suspect and a taurus pistol with an empty magazine was found next to him.

Colleagues of PC Khan arrived on the crime scene a short while later and took Madray and the suspect to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) where they were treated and warded.

The suspect was later identified as a 24-year-old man of Beetham Estate. Investigations are continuing.