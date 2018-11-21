Policeman foils armed robbery
An off-duty policeman foiled an armed robbery at a Tunapuna bar on Tuesday afternoon, disarming the suspect after a shootout.
A patron at the bar was shot in the back.
Police said around 2.45 pm on Tuesday PC Shiraz Khan was at Big Restaurant and Bar with other patrons when a man entered, pointed a gun at patrons and ordered them to hand over cash and other valuables.
PC Khan fired a shot at the bandit who returned fire.
During the exchange of gunfire Guness Madray 39 of Pasea was shot in the back. Constable Khan managed to disarm the suspect and a taurus pistol with an empty magazine was found next to him.
Colleagues of PC Khan arrived on the crime scene a short while later and took Madray and the suspect to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) where they were treated and warded.
The suspect was later identified as a 24-year-old man of Beetham Estate. Investigations are continuing.
