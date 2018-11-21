Paladins Chess Club celebrates golden anniversary

Paladins Chess Club president Bhisham Soondarsingh

PALADINS Chess Club will be celebrating its 50th year with two festival tournaments over the weekend – an open category for senior players and an under-15 category for juniors. Both tournaments will be FIDE-rated by the world body ranking system in the Rapid Play format. Action begins on Saturday from 12.30pm at Tranquillity Secondary School, Victoria Avenue, Newtown, Port of Spain.

The club, founded by Bhisham Soondarsingh at his family home on 38 Maraval Road, Newtown, became affiliated to the TT Chess Association (TTCA) in 1971. Soondarsingh, Andrew Bowles and Leroy Mayers were the key administrators in building the club’s prestige. Jawara Mobota gave the club its name and Cyril Bernard led Paladins in becoming a member of TTCA.

Paladins have since produced many top players including nine-time national champion FIDE Master (FM) Ryan Harper and 10-time women’s national champion Women Candidate Master Aditi Soondarsingh. Other national champions are Candidate Master (CM) Ravishen Singh and (FM) Frank Yee. Other members achieving FIDE Master title are Michael Pouchet, Allan Munro and Joshua Johnson. Leading junior coach (CM) Dev Soondarsingh, Bhisham Soondarsingh and Bowles hold FIDE Instructor title.

There will be trophies and cash prizes to be won this weekend in the Open division for Absolute Champion, Women’s Champion, Over 50 years Champion and Paladins Members Champion. There will be medals for the champions in the Under-15 division, and special prizes will be given to the Under-12 and Under-10 champions.

Players interested in participating can contact Bhisham Soondarsingh, Andrew Bowles, David Jones, Dev Soondarsingh or Prince Primus.