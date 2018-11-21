No autopsies till Monday: Pathologist on vacation

There will be no post-mortem examinations at the Forensic Science Centre, St James until Monday, as pathologist Dr Hughvon Des Vignes left on vacation yesterday and is expected to return in six weeks.

Newsday understands that from Monday Dr Eastlyn Mc Donald-Burris will be taking over as pathologist.

Newsday tried to contact Minister of National Security Stuart Young for comment on whether any arrangements have been made to facilitate autopsies until Monday, but was unsuccessful.

In 2016 former national security minister Edmund Dillon visited the centre and promised to take a note to Cabinet, with the intention of providing additional funding and increasing staff at the mortuary to assist the pathologists.