Man arrested in Plymouth shooting
A 41-year-old Plymouth Road man was shot outside his home on Sunday evening.
Police has arrested one man in connection with the incident.
Investigators say around 7:30pm, 41-year-old Garth Austin was opening his gate when he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation on his left leg. It is reported that a man subsequently approached him and then casually walked away.
Austin remains warded at the Scarborough General Hospital where he was for medical assistance by the Emergency Medical Services ambulance.
