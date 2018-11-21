Man, 61, dies as house gutted in early morning fire

Anthony Charles…died as fire destroys home

A 61-year-old man is dead and three people left homeless after an early morning fire at Easter Field Road, Mason Hall destroyed their home on Monday.

Anthony Charles, also called Marcus, and who reportedly suffered from a mental disorder, died in the blaze which occurred shortly before 4am.

According to the Divisional Fire Officer, David Thomas, the Scarborough Fire Station received the report of a fire at around 3.40 am.

Thomas said when firefighters got to the scene, they were told three of four people - Sharon Charles Wilson, her husband Peter Wilson and her son Kayode Charles had been accounted for.

When the firefighters doused the flames and searched the property, they found Charles’ remains in his bedroom. Fire officials said so far, they have determined that the fire started in the deceased man’s bedroom.

The property, which was valued at $786,000, was completely gutted.

Investigations are continuing.