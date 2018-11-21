Lie detectors the way to go

THE EDITOR: Telling a lie is a big no-no. A lying police officer is the biggest no-no of all. Why waste words saying the obvious? Just resign if you cannot comply and take the lie detector test. That’s the way to go.

No police union can support an officer with personal baggage too heavy to carry.

If you cannot be relied on to honestly either protect or serve your community, write a resignation letter and move on.

You cannot play games of police and thief. You are not five years old.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin