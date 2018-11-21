Larger-than-life: Brown remembered by hundreds at Oval

Chef Joe Brown.

CHARITABLE, unique, and larger-than-life were some of the words used to describe Joe Brown, the popular chef and avid cyclist, who was fondly remembered at a memorial service held at the Queen's Park Oval, Tragarete Road, today.

Brown and another cyclist, Joanna Banks, died after they were struck by a car along the Beetham Highway at around 6.30 am on November 10.

Both Brown and Banks–a manager at BpTT–were British nationals living in Trinidad. Banks' body was recently flown to her family in England.

Brown's funeral was held earlier in the week, before his family hosted a service yesterday for the public to pay their respects.

Brown was remembered as an avid sports fan, player, executive chef, a sailor, a friend, brother and father. Well-wishers took to the Oval's ballroom, by the hundreds, spilling out of the door and into the stands of the oval.

Riders from Slipstream Cycling Club attended in their fluorescent outfits, together with members of Northern Rugby Football Club–for which he famously played in the 1980s and later sponsored–his employees, friends and many influential members of society.

"He had the energy of a 16-year-old," said Jaffa's sales and banqueting co-ordinator, Patrina Thomas, who fought back tears in a moving tribute.

"Honourable, principled, straight-forward, dependable and respectful. I'm sure there are some words that you recognise and share with us and others that may surprise you.

"Chef, for most of us, was not just seen as a boss but also a mentor, who would really challenge you to be the best version of yourself and to aspire to be a perfectionist," Thomas said.

Dr Ajit Kuruvilla, who was among the Slipstream cyclist injured during the incident, but suffered only minor injuries, also paid tribute to Brown.