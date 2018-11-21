Harsh dry season for 2019

TT is expected to have a very harsh dry season for 2019, where rainfall is likely to be scarce.

This was revealed today by TTMS climatologist Kenneth Kerr, at the 2019 Dry Season - Eighth National Climate Outlook Forum at the Ministry of Public Utilities head office, One Alexandra Place, Alexandra Street, Port of Spain.

Kerr said the 2019 forecast is on the harsh side and can be similar to 2010 and 2016 dry seasons.

He said temperatures will likely be warmer than normal conditions for both day and night temperatures during late February to May.

“It is going to be similar to 2016 and even 2010 because these were two of the more harsh and very extreme dry seasons so we need to pay attention on how we light outdoor fires. We need to pay attention to our water in terms of its sustainability and we are advocating that each person has a contingency plan.

“Try to have water that you can have for three to seven days so in the event that water goes you can use that water. We are advocating for different thought processes...your air condition units, the condensed water you can capture it in a bucket to wet your plants and do other water stuff. We are saying think outside the box and try to assist the country to manage the water resources by using less water when you bathe and wash your cars.”