Greenvale man shot in face

A Greenvale, La Horquetta, man is nursing injuries to his face and right eye after being shot by an unknown gunman on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim is at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in stable condition.

Police said around 12.15 pm Quamie Campbell, 40, was sitting on a bench at La Horquetta Village Plaza with others when a gunman began firing in their direction.

Campbell felt a burning sensation to the right side of his face and realised he was shot.

Security guards at the plaza called police who went to the scene and found Campbell bleeding. He was taken to the Arima hospital and transferred to the EWMSC. No motive has been established for the shooting and police are continuing investigations.