Former Speaker Griffith dies at 72

Dr Rupert Griffith, a former MP who served under both PNM and UNC administrations, died tonight after a brief illness, a few weeks after his 72nd birthday on November 7.

Griffith's political career over two decades was marked by historic moments, chiefly his crossing the floor from the PNM to the UNC in 1997 to give the latter party control of the government after a 17-17-2 result.

Griffith also presided over the Parliament as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

He was first elected as MP for Arima in 1991, on the platform of the PNM, in Patrick Manning's first term as prime minister after the party defeated the NAR in the aftermath of the 1990 attempted coup.

Griffith was Deputy Speaker and then Speaker between August and December 1995 following the ouster of Occah Seapaul.

Still on the PNM ticket, Griffith was re-elected Arima MP in 1995, when Manning called an early poll. The votes ended in a tie of 17-17 between the PNM and the Basdeo Panday-led UNC in Trinidad. The NAR, controlling the two Tobago seats, joined forces with Panday, who thus became prime minister. The UNC's position was solidified when Griffith and his fellow PNM MP Dr Vincent Lasse (La Brea) broke ranks in 1997 and joined Panday's government.

Panday appointed Griffith minister of information, communication, training and distance learning.

As a UNC candidate Griffith lost the Arima seat in 2000 but was elected Speaker on January 12, 2001. He did not serve for long, however, as another election was called at the end of that year. When it resulted in an 18-18 draw, President Arthur NR Robinson selected Manning as prime minister. As a result of the deadlock, Griffith remained Speaker until Parliament was summoned on April 5, 2002.

Griffith returned to Parliament when he won the Toco/Sangre seat under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar in the People's Partnership coalition in the 2010 general election. He was appointed minister of tourism.

Expressing condolences, Arima MP and Education Minister Anthony Garcia told Newsday he was saddened to learn of Griffith’s death. He confirmed Griffith had been ailing for quite a while and his passing would not have been a surprise to the many who knew him.

Garcia said Arimians are thankful for the contribution Griffith made to the borough, and personally, despite political differences, he regarded Griffith as one who desired to serve. He said his thoughts and prayers are with Griffith's family at this time.

Former PP/UNC MP and energy minister Kevin Ramnarine, in a social media post, said of Griffith, "He was a man who will have a special place in the history of the politics of T&T. In 1997 he crossed the floor to support the first UNC government...I will remember him as a humble, quiet and steady figure in the Cabinet and Parliament. Rest in Peace Rupert."