Five Rivers winGirls East Intercol

Five Rivers' goalscorer Mia Mitchell, right, is fouled as she blows past Valencia's Cyan Williams in the First Citizens SSFL Girls East Zone Final at St Augustine Secondary School ground, yesterday.

MIA MITCHELL scored a hat-trick to guide Five Rivers to a 4-1 win over Valencia yesterday, in the First Citizens Girls East Intercol final, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima. Mitchell was in unstoppable form as Valencia proved unable to contain her.

Jada Gaskin was the other goal-getter for Five Rivers, as they advanced to the Girls National Intercol, which is set to kick off on Sunday. Cyan Williams got the lone goal for Valencia.

Tranquility were victorious in the North final, courtesy a 2-1 win over Holy Name Port of Spain on Sunday, at the CIC Ground, St Clair.