Devant: I’m no millionaire

Former minister Devant Maharaj

ACTIVIST Devant Maharaj Monday day confidently laughed off any notion that he was any millionaire, commenting on the Prime Minister’s speech to last Sunday’s PNM National Convention in Tobago. Dr Rowley had complained that the lines between malicious propaganda and journalism had become blurred, alleging, “Local newsrooms are flooded with a constant diet of misinformation and fake news from idle former UNC millionaire ministers and their paid agents and underlings.” The PM did not name anyone. Maharaj told Newsday, “I want Dr Rowley to identify the account where I have this money, because I want some. Let Faris follow-the-money because I have some bills to pay.”

The activist said the PM’s allegation of millionaire ex-ministers was fake news. “I’m credible and I get results, getting the results out.”

He said social media allows passionate individuals to put out information that bypasses issues of ownership and advertising in traditional media.

Maharaj said Rowley’s remarks followed the vein of those by Minister of National Security Stuart Young who at a post-Cabinet briefing had disparaged an unnamed person as The National Nuisance.

Maharaj said, “I am Trinidad and Tobago’s Jamal Khashoggi”, referring to the deceased Saudi Arabian journalist. He alleged Government suppression against him had begun at a briefing held by Young and two other ministers the day after one held by Maharaj, attorney Nyree Alfonso and businessman Harry Ragoonanan.