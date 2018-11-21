Cop injured while arresting man
A police constable assigned to the Port of Spain Divisional Task Force underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday after being pushed to the ground by a man who allegedly had cocaine on him.
The suspect was captured shortly after the alleged assault and is expected to be charged with several offences. According to reports, around 4 pm on Tuesday Sgt Anthony Williams and a team of Task Force officers, including PC Ogarro, were on patrol along Duncan Street, Port of Spain when they saw a 29-year-old man attempting to run away.
As the man was being chased, he reached for his pocket and attempted to throw away what appeared to be cocaine.
