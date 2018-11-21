Coach change would not affect WI performance

West Indies coach Nic Pothas

WHILE several people in the cricketing community are still confused over the chain of events which led to former West Indiesmen’s team coach Stuart Law ending his contract early, it is not believed that his leaving would affect the players’ performance.

The absence of Law, who was supposed to lead the team into the Bangladesh Tour, was only noticed on Saturday when fielding coach Nic Pothas chaired the first team meeting on their arrival in Bangladesh.

As questions arose on where Law was, a release was sent to the media, stating that Law had left the team and was being replaced by Pothas, who will now take on the role of “interim” coach.

Law indicated that he intended to leave the team at the beginning of next year, but was expected to fulfil his role as coach until the end of the Bangladesh Tour, which would close off the year for the team.

Former West Indies manager, Omar Khan, said in a conversation with Newsday yesterday that there was no proper communication on the matter.

“My thinking on this whole thing is if an agreement was reached on this whole matter for him to have left after the Indian tour, that should have been communicated clearly to all the stakeholders involved. It’s all about communication and being frank and truthful to what was the real situation.” Khan said. Regardless of the controversial and unexpected change, it is believed the team will still do well. Pothas, a former South African wicket keeper and Sri Lanka coach, has been working closely with the West Indies team as the fielding coach.

Dudnath Ramkisoon, Chief Operations Officer of the TT cricket team, said yesterday that the changing of the guard should not have much of an effect because of the professionalism of the players, and how closely they have worked with the new coach while preparing for the tour.

“It is up to the players themselves to perform. Once they perform they will come out with a result. If the coach has been working with them all along he would know the different strategies that were being employed and he would pass it on to the players themselves. I think once the players perform to the best of their ability the change of the coach should have very little impact.” Ramkissoon said.

Discussions on the position of coach – and whether Pothas will be filling the position on a permanent basis – will be discussed in the first week in December when Cricket West Indies holds a board meeting in Trinidad. Khan was among several people who has been lobbying for a sub-regional member to take charge of the team, with Law exiting the position, and its future still uncertain.

“I think it was an ideal time to identify a sub-regional coach and give him an opportunity to lead the team. My selection would have been Jimmy Adams, having now worked with Cricket West Indies as a director of cricket he would have a clear understanding of both sides – both the players and how Cricket West Indies thinks. He would have been an ideal candidate.” Khan said.