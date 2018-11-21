'Caps', Chaguanas North cruise to Central final

CARAPICHAIMA East and Chaguanas North cruised to the Central Zone final of the Coca Cola Intercol yesterday, with comfortable victories in their respective semi-final matches.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Carapichaima East hammered Couva East 6-0 and Chaguanas North eased past Presentation Chaguanas 4-1.

In the first semi, captain Kevon Williams and Josiah King scored two goals apiece, with Luke Charles and Ivan Dos Santos adding one each.

Chaguanas North were rewarded with goals from Isaiah Albert, Roberto Lambert, Michael Francis and Syron De La Rosa. Ethan Persad got the consolation item for Presentation Chaguanas.

The Central Intercol final will be staged at the Ato Boldon Stadium tomorrow from 3.30 pm.

Two other zonal finals will take place tomorrow.

In the Tobago decider, Signal Hill will battle Speyside at Mt Pleasant, from 3 pm and, a half-hour later, in the North final, St Anthony’s will tackle Trinity Moka at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair.

Today, the focus will be at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, with San Juan meeting Trinity East for the East Intercol crown. Kick-off time is 3.30 pm.