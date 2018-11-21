CAL to add 12 new planes in 2019

State carrier Caribbean Airlines Ltd will soon add 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts to its fleet, starting in the fourth quarter of 2019.

This was announced tonight by chairman Shameer Ronnie Mohammed at a customer appreciation event at the Hyatt Regency Port of Spain.

CEO Garvin Madera also announced that in the first quarter of 2019 the company will launch the first phase of a new mobile app.

This past year has been transforative for the airline, adding a new route to Havana, Cuba, as well as signing an agreement with Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines that will allow trips between China and CAL destinations in the Caribbean to be bought on a single ticket.

The airline also announced earlier this month that for the first nine months of 2018 the company turned a $96 million profit.