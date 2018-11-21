Boy,12, charged with misusing phone after threat to CoP

A 12-year-old boy from Duncan Street, East Port-of-Spain, was detained by Port-of-Spain CID officers shortly after 9 am today and charged with misuse of a telephone.

The schoolboy was identified as the person who made a death threat to police Commissioner Gary Griffith around 8.30 am on Sunday.

The call was made to the E999 Command Centre and the Police Cyber Crime Unit along with Strategic Services Agency (SSA) were alerted. Newsday understands that the phone has been traced to a man in South and he too was being sought by investigators.

The juvenile was charged with the offence by Sgt Lopez and is expected to appear before a Children’s Court Magistrate in St Clair.