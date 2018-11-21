Boy, 16, in court for murder

A BOY who will turn 17 on Friday, made his first court appearance on Monday before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with the murder of national award winner Haseena Ali, 74.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is legally a minor, appeared before magistrate Adrian Darmanie jointly charged with his cousin, Videsh Sooklal, 32, a mason.

Darmanie read the charge which alleged that on November 2, at South Gate Road, Midway Park in Freeport, they murdered Ali.

They were unrepresented by attorneys. The boy told the magistrate that he lives at Kelly Village, Caroni. Sooklal said he lives at Stella Street in Curepe.

There were no relatives in the public gallery when the case was called at about 3.15 pm. Sgt Alicia Soodeen prosecuted and said the murder occurred within the magisterial district of Couva.

The boy will be kept at the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre.