Body of unidentified man found in Laventille
The body of an unidentified man was found near Pump Trace, Laventille at around 5 pm yesterday by a man returning home from work.
Police said at around 3 pm yesterday, residents reported hearing gunfire but did not check to see if anyone was wounded.
A resident returning home from work two hours later saw the body and called the police.
Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force along with homicide investigators and a doctor arrived at the scene and remained there until around 7 pm.
More as this becomes available.
