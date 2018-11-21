N Touch
Wednesday 21 November 2018
follow us
News

Body of unidentified man found in Laventille

File photo
File photo

The body of an unidentified man was found near Pump Trace, Laventille at around 5 pm yesterday by a man returning home from work.

Police said at around 3 pm yesterday, residents reported hearing gunfire but did not check to see if anyone was wounded.

A resident returning home from work two hours later saw the body and called the police.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force along with homicide investigators and a doctor arrived at the scene and remained there until around 7 pm.

More as this becomes available.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Body of unidentified man found in Laventille"

News