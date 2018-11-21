Body of unidentified man found in Laventille

File photo

The body of an unidentified man was found near Pump Trace, Laventille at around 5 pm yesterday by a man returning home from work.

Police said at around 3 pm yesterday, residents reported hearing gunfire but did not check to see if anyone was wounded.

A resident returning home from work two hours later saw the body and called the police.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force along with homicide investigators and a doctor arrived at the scene and remained there until around 7 pm.

More as this becomes available.