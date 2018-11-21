A strategy to reduce crime

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Given our horrendous crime situation, I recommend the police follow a strategy adopted by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. At that time 20 years ago, the NYC police stations were being fire-bombed daily by the Jamaican gangs.

His strategy was to divide the entire city into distinct geographic areas. Then he appointed a senior officer responsible for each area.

They all met once a week at which time the commissioner asked each officer what resources their area (men, guns, vehicles etc) needed to reduce crime by ten per cent.

He gave them these resources but they had two months to reduce crime in their individual area. If they did not they got a further month, and if the target was not met they were fired. The firings even helped to clean out the corrupt elements in the service.

This strategy worked so well that by end of the first 12 months the NYC crime rate was reduced by 50 per cent, and the following year by a further 50 per cent.

Mr Commissioner, my approach has always been to propose solutions versus criticising, so I hope this helps.

ROGER GORDON, Cascade