Windies replace Law as coach Fielding coach Pothas takes over in interim

South African Nic Pothas

IT IS often said that breaking up is hard to do, but Cricket West Indies and coach Stuart Law have seemed to separate on mutual terms.

Newsday was told yesterday that Law will be heading back to London to take up his new post as Middlesex coach, while the West Indies men’s team will be led by former South African wicket keeper-batsman, Nic Pothas, when they face hosts Bangladesh in the next couple of days.

It was understood that Law would fulfil his duties as coach for tours of India and Bangladesh to end their 2018 calendar.

So it came as a surprise to many, when Pothas chaired the first team meeting on the squad’s arrival in Bangladesh in Law's absence.

Speaking to CEO Johnny Grave over the phone yesterday, Newsday was told that Pothas’ experience as a coach for Sri Lanka, and his knowledge of the team being its fielding coach, contributed greatly to deciding he was right for the job. Grave also said the unexpected handover was mutually agreed upon, and Law even suggested that Pothas take the helm at the start of the Bangladesh tour.

“The Board of directors decided not to wait,” Grave said, “They wanted as much continuity as possible. The general view was that it was disappointing to see Law go, but it was good to have someone in the system with experience with the team and its players. Rather than wait for Bangladesh Test match to end, or to hand the team over at the middle of the Test, they wanted to have him start from game one-ball one.”

Newsday was told that the role may not be permanent.

In a release sent to the media yesterday, the Cricket West Indies Board said Pothas was appointed interim head coach of the team with immediate effect. He will lead the technical team for the Bangladesh tour which consists two Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20s.

According to Grave, Pothas’ position in the team is still to be discussed.

“The board hasn’t given the final decision on Pothas and the team’s future, so for the moment he is the interim coach while they face Bangladesh.”

Grave said Pothas will host the post indefinitely until a decision is made. A board of directors meeting is expected to be held in the first week of December, during which, Pothas’ position will be discussed.

Grave expressed hope that the sudden changing of the guard would not negatively affect the team, especially since Bangladesh at home are tough opposition.

“Playing Bangladesh is one of the toughest tours, and going in without the Test coach may add to the challenge, but we are confident in Pothas’ ability,” Grave said.

He added that while the conditions in Bangladesh prove to add to the challenge, the players are acclimatised having arrived early for a warm-up match.

The West Indies will face Bangladesh in their first match on November 22 in Chittagong.