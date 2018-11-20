TT to participate in UN climate change convention

Camille Robinson-Regis, Chairman of the Joint Select Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2018, speaks at Sunday’s first public hearing at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

The TT government will attend the upcoming Conference of Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (COP24) during the period November 28 to December 14 in Poland says Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.

Robinson-Regis shared this in a response to a question regarding TT's participation in a high-level conference on disaster resilience and climate change in the Caribbean which will be held next week in Washington DC.

While TT does not have a government representative among the Caribbean leaders listed to speak on the agenda, which includes Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Barbados PM Mia Mottley, Robinson-Regis said the country will be represented through Ayleen Ovid, the Senior Counsellor for Trinidad and Tobago at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Robinson-Regis said the Government had participated in a series of engagements with development partners on the issue of climate change, and said she had participated in panel discussions on the interrelationships between building resilience and climate change at the 7th Pre-Annual Meeting of the Governors of the Caribbean Country Department of the Inter-American Development Bank(IDB) in February.

She said TT remained firmly committed to addressing the issue of climate change both through national initiatives as well as by contributing to global efforts.

Robinson-Regis said, in addition to participating in these meetings, TT was also actively engaged in developing a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, developing a monitoring, reporting and verification system for implementation of a national climate change policy and developing a nationally determined contribution plan.