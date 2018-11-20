Students charged with assaulting colleague return to school

TWO of the students who are before the Children’s Court at Fyzabad for attacking one of their colleagues have returned to the Princes Town West Secondary School. The students returned to school last Friday on the advice of the Ministry of Education. The victim is also back at school and teachers are fearful about what could happen as the one of the conditions of their bail is to keep away from the victim during the course of the matter.

Teachers said they were surprised that the 15 and 16-year-old boys were allowed back in the school while the matter is still pending. They said they were told a decision was made by the Ministry of Education to have the boys return to school and there is nothing the teachers can say to alter this decision.

A staff meeting was called last Friday, and teachers were informed that the boys had been receiving counselling and are now reformed so there is nothing to fear.

They were told that the students would be monitored to ensure they are not in contact with the alleged victim.

However, teachers say they are not so convinced, and other students are also anxious as the boys have been placed in a different class to the one which they were assigned to prior to the September 27 incident at the school. They said this particular class in which the boys have been placed is in an isolated area which poses a difficulty in monitoring them.

The two boys were among four charged with assaulting their colleague and occasioning a wound to him at the school on September 27.

The alleged attack was captured on a video which went viral.

The students pleaded not guilty to the charge laid by Cpl Mohammed of the Princes Town police station when they appeared before the Children’s Court. They were each granted $10,000 bail and the bail documents were signed by their parents.

Calls and text messages to president of the TT Unified Teachers Association Lynsley Doodhai were not returned.