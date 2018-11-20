Snr Supt Sagramsingh bids farewell to police service

Snr Supt of the North Eastern Division Surendra Sagramsingh (centre).

Head of the North Eastern Division Senior Superintendent Surendra Sagramsingh yesterday said farewell to colleagues and officers under his command and spent his last day in office reminiscing about his 40 years of service.

Sagramsingh or “Saggy” as he was fondly referred to will go on 11 months leave which will take him into his full retirement.

He told Newsday “It was a good run, I had many good experiences, I am grateful for being given the opportunity to be part of the TT Police Service and the moulding has shaped my life meaning fully.” He admitted he will miss his colleagues and officers who worked alongside him, but believe that the time has now reached for him to enjoy a bit of rest and relaxation.

Sagramsingh first worked at the Guard and Emergency Branch, then moved to the Northern Division, the Honour Guard, then North Eastern Division as a constable and from there he went to the Court and Process branch where he prosecuted for 17 years and in 2016 returned to the North Eastern Division as the Snr Supt in charge.