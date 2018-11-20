PM meets IDB head

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

THE Prime Minister and other Government officials on Monday met a high-level team from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) led by IDB President Luis Alberto Moreno.

The meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's discussed loans poised for 2019.

New developmental projects were discussed, including the Tobago tourism product, such as marina facilities and the Sandals project.

The proposed La Brea Dry Docking Facility and the San Fernando Waterfront were also discussed.

The talks also included the status of the negotiations for the loans for the construction and outfitting of Early Childhood Centres in Tobago and the loan for the upgrading and revitalisation of urban areas in Trinidad, most notably the East Port-of-Spain and Piccadilly areas.

Also discussed were innovation and e-government initiatives.

Dr Rowley was accompanied by Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, who is a Governor of the IDB; Minister of Foreign Dennis Moses; Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West; permanent secretary in the Ministry of Planning Joanne Deoraj and IDB senior counsellor for TT Ayleen Alleyne-Ovid.

Moreno was accompanied by the IDB resident representative in TT, Rocio Medina-Bolivar; country economist Lodewijk Smets and chief of operations Carina Cockburn.