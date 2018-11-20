North Coast contract award this week

FLASHBACK: Back in September with officials of the Ministry of Works along the North Coast road just before Maracas beach where a hugh section of the roadway had slipped away. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A CONTRACT to repair the North Coast Road following a landslip on September 17 is scheduled to be awarded this week.

A Works Ministry official told Newsday tenders have closed and an evaluation is being done between today and tomorrow to be awarded by Friday.

"We are hoping by December to start construction."

A landslip compromised the North Coast Road at the 11km mark and a bailey bridge was constructed as a stop-gap measure to the wider problem of eroding of the road due to water running along the road. Newsday was previously told that while the bridge is being built to ensure that the road is not closed and to maintain the flow of traffic, specialists were working assiduously to devise a permanent solution to the problem.

The bailey bridge currently remains in place and the official said part of the design for the works will include alleviating the issue with the water.